Clash in Bhatpara: Bombs and Bullets Near BJP Leader’s Residence

An attack occurred outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, involving gunfire and bombs. A youth was injured. Accusations arose between BJP and TMC, each blaming the other for instigating violence. Police deployed additional forces and launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chaos erupted in Bhatpara, West Bengal, as bombs were thrown and shots fired outside the residence of BJP leader Arjun Singh, police reported Thursday.

A youth was injured during the late Wednesday night attack, which stemmed from a feud involving Meghna Jute Mill workers, police sources indicated.

Both BJP and TMC leaders exchanged accusations of orchestrating the violence, resulting in a significant police presence and an ongoing investigation to prosecute those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

