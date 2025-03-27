Clash in Bhatpara: Bombs and Bullets Near BJP Leader’s Residence

Chaos erupted in Bhatpara, West Bengal, as bombs were thrown and shots fired outside the residence of BJP leader Arjun Singh, police reported Thursday.

A youth was injured during the late Wednesday night attack, which stemmed from a feud involving Meghna Jute Mill workers, police sources indicated.

Both BJP and TMC leaders exchanged accusations of orchestrating the violence, resulting in a significant police presence and an ongoing investigation to prosecute those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)