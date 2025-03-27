Clash in Bhatpara: Bombs and Bullets Near BJP Leader’s Residence
An attack occurred outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, involving gunfire and bombs. A youth was injured. Accusations arose between BJP and TMC, each blaming the other for instigating violence. Police deployed additional forces and launched an investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST
Chaos erupted in Bhatpara, West Bengal, as bombs were thrown and shots fired outside the residence of BJP leader Arjun Singh, police reported Thursday.
A youth was injured during the late Wednesday night attack, which stemmed from a feud involving Meghna Jute Mill workers, police sources indicated.
Both BJP and TMC leaders exchanged accusations of orchestrating the violence, resulting in a significant police presence and an ongoing investigation to prosecute those responsible.
