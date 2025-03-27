Uproar in Agra: MP's Residence Attacked Over Historical Remarks

Agra witnessed a chaotic episode as the residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman became the target of an attack by an "unknown mob," potentially comprising members of the Karni Sena. The violent incident stemmed from Suman's comments about historical figure Rana Sanga.

The First Information Report, filed a day after the assault, describes an 'uncontrolled crowd' engaging in rioting, attempted murder, house trespass, and robbery, based on allegations from Suman's son, Ranjeet. SP leader Ramgopal Yadav suggested the attack was premeditated, with authorities allegedly failing to prevent it despite prior awareness.

Amid these tensions, Chief Minister Adityanath was in proximity for an event, raising questions about the government's support for the attack. The Karni Sena, known for their Rajput pride advocacy, condemned Suman's remarks and called for an apology, yet urged demonstrations to remain lawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)