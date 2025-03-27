Left Menu

Uproar in Agra: MP's Residence Attacked Over Historical Remarks

Agra police filed an FIR after Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's home was attacked by a mob, possibly led by Karni Sena members, over his remarks on Rana Sanga. The attack, which resulted in damage and injury, occurred during an event attended by Chief Minister Adityanath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:23 IST
Uproar in Agra: MP's Residence Attacked Over Historical Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agra witnessed a chaotic episode as the residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman became the target of an attack by an "unknown mob," potentially comprising members of the Karni Sena. The violent incident stemmed from Suman's comments about historical figure Rana Sanga.

The First Information Report, filed a day after the assault, describes an 'uncontrolled crowd' engaging in rioting, attempted murder, house trespass, and robbery, based on allegations from Suman's son, Ranjeet. SP leader Ramgopal Yadav suggested the attack was premeditated, with authorities allegedly failing to prevent it despite prior awareness.

Amid these tensions, Chief Minister Adityanath was in proximity for an event, raising questions about the government's support for the attack. The Karni Sena, known for their Rajput pride advocacy, condemned Suman's remarks and called for an apology, yet urged demonstrations to remain lawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025