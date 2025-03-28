Opposition Questions BJP's Budget Transparency in Delhi

In a pointed critique of Delhi's budgetary process, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, questioned the transparency of the BJP-led government's financial decisions. At a press conference, she highlighted the obscurity surrounding the budget's funding sources.

Atishi also raised concerns over the absence of the Economic Survey, a crucial financial document that has historically been presented during the budget session. According to her, this move deviates from long-standing legislative tradition and leaves many financial questions unanswered.

She further contrasted the current BJP administration's claim of a governmental deficit with the alleged financial stability during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, pointing out that the budget now boasts an unexplained 31.5 per cent increase.

