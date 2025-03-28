Opposition Questions BJP's Budget Transparency in Delhi
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi criticized the BJP government over alleged opacity in the state budget's funding sources. She highlighted the absence of the Economic Survey, a guiding document for financial analysis, and questioned claims of a budget increase, contrasting the previous leadership's financial stability with current deficit concerns.
In a pointed critique of Delhi's budgetary process, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Atishi, questioned the transparency of the BJP-led government's financial decisions. At a press conference, she highlighted the obscurity surrounding the budget's funding sources.
Atishi also raised concerns over the absence of the Economic Survey, a crucial financial document that has historically been presented during the budget session. According to her, this move deviates from long-standing legislative tradition and leaves many financial questions unanswered.
She further contrasted the current BJP administration's claim of a governmental deficit with the alleged financial stability during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure, pointing out that the budget now boasts an unexplained 31.5 per cent increase.
