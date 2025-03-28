Left Menu

Putin Proposes Temporary Administration for Ukraine Amidst Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a temporary administration over Ukraine to facilitate elections and peace negotiations, amidst ongoing conflict. The proposal comes as U.S. and European leaders attempt diplomatic efforts to resolve the war. However, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy firmly rejects any challenges to his legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested putting Ukraine under temporary administration to allow for elections and crucial peace negotiations. His comments, reported during his Murmansk visit, coincide with U.S. endeavors to mediate by engaging both Moscow and Kyiv in separate discussions.

Putin's proposal seems to target concerns over Zelenskiy's extended mandate, calling for a U.N. and international partner-led administration, yet Ukraine contests this notion. The U.S. and European leaders continue diplomatic efforts, pressing for a swift resolution while reinforcing military support for Ukraine.

Despite ongoing negotiations, hostilities continue, with U.S. ceasefire agreements yet to impact substantially. European countries pledge further military aid to Kyiv, reinforcing its defense amidst escalating tensions and geopolitical complexities.

