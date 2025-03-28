Political Battle in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai vs Vijay
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticizes actor-politician Vijay for targeting his party over delimitation issues, urging him to focus on Congress and DMK instead. Annamalai highlights past political decisions that did not favor Tamil Nadu and rejects claims of a confrontational stance towards AIADMK.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday criticized actor-politician, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay, for targeting the BJP over delimitation issues. He urged Vijay to direct his criticism towards the Congress and the state's ruling DMK.
During the 1973 delimitation, Tamil Nadu failed to gain an additional Lok Sabha seat, a situation Annamalai attributed to the then ruling Congress and DMK. He accused Vijay of seeking attention by targeting Prime Minister Modi.
Despite past tensions with AIADMK, Annamalai dispelled notions of hostility, focusing on the BJP's growth. AIADMK, having severed ties with BJP, signaled potential collaboration for the 2026 elections, emphasizing electoral alliances' time-sensitive nature. Meanwhile, TVK protests proposed delimitation changes reducing southern states' parliamentary representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- BJP
- Annamalai
- Vijay
- Delimitation
- Congress
- DMK
- AIADMK
- Lok Sabha
- Elections
ALSO READ
DMK Leads United Opposition Against Delimitation Proposal
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Criticizes CM Stalin Over Delimitation Discourse
Former Congress MLA from Bilaspur Bamber Thakur shot at by unidentified people at his residence; his security officer also injured.
Unidentified Assailants Attack Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur
Former Congress MLA Survives Shooting Attack in Bilaspur