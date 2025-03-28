Left Menu

Political Battle in Tamil Nadu: Annamalai vs Vijay

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticizes actor-politician Vijay for targeting his party over delimitation issues, urging him to focus on Congress and DMK instead. Annamalai highlights past political decisions that did not favor Tamil Nadu and rejects claims of a confrontational stance towards AIADMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:54 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday criticized actor-politician, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay, for targeting the BJP over delimitation issues. He urged Vijay to direct his criticism towards the Congress and the state's ruling DMK.

During the 1973 delimitation, Tamil Nadu failed to gain an additional Lok Sabha seat, a situation Annamalai attributed to the then ruling Congress and DMK. He accused Vijay of seeking attention by targeting Prime Minister Modi.

Despite past tensions with AIADMK, Annamalai dispelled notions of hostility, focusing on the BJP's growth. AIADMK, having severed ties with BJP, signaled potential collaboration for the 2026 elections, emphasizing electoral alliances' time-sensitive nature. Meanwhile, TVK protests proposed delimitation changes reducing southern states' parliamentary representation.

