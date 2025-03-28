Power Struggle in South Sudan: The Political Chess Game of Salva Kiir and Riek Machar
South Sudan's independence in 2011 was met with hopes for freedom and democracy. However, political rivalry between President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar has reignited ethnic divisions, threatening stability. With no elections held, Kiir's rule is marked by tribalism, reshuffles, and a firm grip on power amidst ongoing disputes.
South Sudan's optimism at its 2011 independence has been dimmed by persistent political rivalries and ethnic conflicts. The latest development sees President Salva Kiir detaining his rival Riek Machar, risking further unrest in the fragile nation. The situation underscores deep ethnic and societal divisions, as peace agreements remain unfulfilled.
The tensions primarily stem from Kiir's Dinka group and Machar's Nuer community, causing an ethnic rift that has thwarted national unity efforts. Jok Madut Jok, a former official, describes Kiir as prioritizing tribal interests over national issues, a claim Kiir disputes, maintaining his conflict with Machar is political.
Kiir's rise to power followed the death of rebel leader John Garang in 2005. Despite lacking Garang's charisma, Kiir ensured the independence referendum, leading to South Sudan's sovereignty. However, experts argue his recent moves are meant to sustain power, including controversial appointments and familial business ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UniCredit's Bold Move: The Battle for Commerzbank Independence
Berlin Backs Commerzbank's Independence Amid UniCredit Bid
Trump's Dismissal of FTC Democrats: A Test of Agency Independence
Judicial Independence Tested: Tensions Flare Between U.S. Courts and Trump Administration
Judicial Independence: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Trump's Impeachment Talk