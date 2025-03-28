Greenland's Youngest Premier Faces Arctic Ambitions with Economic Resolve

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, 33, a former minister of industry and minerals, was inaugurated as Greenland's youngest prime minister on Friday. He faces significant challenges, particularly due to U.S. President Donald Trump's interests in controlling the Arctic island.

During his inaugural press conference in Nuuk, Nielsen emphasized political unity to counter external pressures, stating, "At a time when we as a people are under pressure, we must stand together." His economic strategy involves reducing reliance on Denmark's block grant and fostering a self-sustaining economy through business development.

Nielsen aims for Greenland to achieve economic independence. His ministerial experience is vital, particularly as Greenland's minerals attract U.S. interest, seen as crucial for powering America's economic future. Beyond politics, Nielsen is a notable sportsman and hunter, and is lauded for his charisma and preparedness.

