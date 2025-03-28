Tensions Rise as US Strengthens Ties with Guyana

China expressed strong disapproval of the burgeoning relationship between Guyana and the United States. The reproach follows the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the South American country, as Guyana's President Irfaan Ali cemented an alliance with the US on security concerns.

The Chinese Embassy in Guyana conveyed its discontent via social media, emphasizing the longstanding friendship between both nations. According to the Embassy, China has played a pivotal role in Guyana's economic and social transformation.

In response to Rubio's criticism of China's infrastructural projects, the diplomatic narrative underscores the global implications of infrastructure and political alliances. These developments contribute significantly to the region's geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)