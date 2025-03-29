Left Menu

PM Carney Defends Canadian Sovereignty In Call With Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney affirmed President Trump’s respect for Canadian sovereignty during their conversation. Trump, known for his past remarks about Canada being akin to a U.S. state, had previously mused over annexation. Carney’s comments highlight ongoing diplomatic dynamics between the neighboring countries.

PM Carney Defends Canadian Sovereignty In Call With Trump
Prime Minister Mark Carney assured the public of President Donald Trump's regard for Canada's sovereignty during their recent discussion. Carney spoke to reporters following the conversation on Friday and emphasized Trump's acknowledgment of Canada's autonomy.

In the past, Trump has often referred to Canada as the 51st state of the United States and has humorously suggested its annexation. These statements have sparked discussions about the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Carney's comments underscore the importance of affirming national sovereignty and managing diplomatic ties despite light-hearted remarks by President Trump. The interaction signals an ongoing dialogue on the nature of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

