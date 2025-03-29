Left Menu

Trump's Legal Feud: Law Firms Fight Back Against Executive Orders

Prominent law firms, including Skadden Arps, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block, are at odds with President Trump's executive orders, which they argue punish them for prior client work. Several firms have sued the Trump administration, claiming these orders disrupt their business and challenge legal independence.

Updated: 29-03-2025 02:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

President Donald Trump's controversial executive orders have sparked a legal battle with major law firms like Skadden Arps, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block. These firms have accused the Trump administration of punishing them for past client representations and political positions, leading to a series of lawsuits.

In a bid to settle tensions, Skadden Arps reached a deal with the administration, pledging $100 million in legal services to approved projects. Conversely, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block are pressing ahead in court, arguing that Trump's orders unlawfully target their operations and retaliate against their work.

The situation underscores the legal community's deeper concerns about executive orders shaping the practice of law. While some firms like Paul Weiss have negotiated settlements, others remain vocal critics, fearing these maneuvers threaten the independence of legal operations and client trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

