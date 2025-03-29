Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: Open to Deals Amid Tariff Tango

President Donald Trump expressed willingness to negotiate deals with countries aiming to avoid impending U.S. tariffs. Announced tariffs are set for April 2. Discussions could occur post-announcement. Trump hinted at future tariffs on the pharmaceutical sector. Countries, including Britain, have approached the U.S. to discuss potential agreements.

Updated: 29-03-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:44 IST
President Donald Trump announced his readiness to engage in negotiations with nations looking to dodge impending U.S. tariffs. The reciprocal tariffs, set to be announced on April 2, could serve as a catalyst for discussions once implemented.

While aboard Air Force One, Trump divulged plans to target the pharmaceutical industry with upcoming tariffs but withheld specifics on timing and rates. His comments indicate willingness to discuss potential trade agreements, albeit after the initial tariff announcement.

Numerous countries, including Britain, have expressed interest in striking deals with the U.S. to avoid these tariffs. Trump confirmed openness to negotiations, stating, "They want to make deals." Yet, he emphasized that any agreement would be contingent on mutual gain, suggesting dialogues would emerge as a procedural post-announcement.

