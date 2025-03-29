Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Launches Scholarship Program for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a scholarship initiative for Wayanad landslide survivors on Saturday. Emphasizing unity across political lines, she commended the efforts made to rebuild lives and facilitate education for affected students. A dedicated office for educational rehabilitation and significant financial support were also highlighted.

Updated: 29-03-2025 16:32 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring move aimed at healing and rebuilding the community, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a scholarship distribution program for the survivors of the Wayanad landslide on Saturday. Her visit marks a significant step towards securing the educational future of those affected by the tragic event.

Priyanka Gandhi, reflecting on her past visit to the ravaged area, expressed deep empathy for the survivors' hardships. She highlighted how various political entities united in a bid to rehabilitate the victims and rebuild lost lives. The Congress leader acknowledged the devastation and emphasized the importance of easing the survivors' burdens.

Gandhi cited the establishment of a dedicated office focused on educational rehabilitation as a testament to their commitment. She also commended the Malabar Gold Foundation for their financial contributions, having already disbursed Rs 62 lakhs and pledged further support. With scholarships, the initiative aims to empower students by ensuring their educational pursuits are uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

