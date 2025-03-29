Rally for Justice: Istanbul's Stand Against Political Suppression
Massive protests erupted in Istanbul against the imprisonment of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political opponent of President Erdogan. Imprisoned over alleged graft charges, Imamoglu maintains his innocence. The protests, organized by the opposition CHP, underscore tensions in Turkey’s political landscape, hinting at potential early elections.
In a bold display of political dissent, hundreds of thousands of Turks gathered in Istanbul on Saturday, protesting the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu, the city's mayor and a chief rival to President Tayyip Erdogan. The rally marks one of the largest demonstrations in Turkey in over a decade.
Addressing the gathered crowd through a letter, Imamoglu expressed confidence, stating, "I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united." The letter further emphasized the resistance against what supporters claim is a politically motivated legal pursuit.
The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), spearheading the protests, argues the charges are an attempt to eliminate a looming electoral threat. Despite government denials of interference, the case has stirred tensions, affecting Turkey's financial markets as protests continue to gain momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
