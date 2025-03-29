Rally for Justice: Istanbul's Stand Against Political Suppression

In a bold display of political dissent, hundreds of thousands of Turks gathered in Istanbul on Saturday, protesting the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu, the city's mayor and a chief rival to President Tayyip Erdogan. The rally marks one of the largest demonstrations in Turkey in over a decade.

Addressing the gathered crowd through a letter, Imamoglu expressed confidence, stating, "I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united." The letter further emphasized the resistance against what supporters claim is a politically motivated legal pursuit.

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), spearheading the protests, argues the charges are an attempt to eliminate a looming electoral threat. Despite government denials of interference, the case has stirred tensions, affecting Turkey's financial markets as protests continue to gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)