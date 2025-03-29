Left Menu

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Amidst Civil Strife

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has resulted in over 1,000 deaths and significant infrastructural damage. The quake, occurring during an ongoing civil war, complicates relief efforts. Neighboring Thailand also experienced fatalities and damage. International aid is being mobilized, but challenges remain due to Myanmar's political situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:52 IST
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Amidst Civil Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has wrought devastation across Myanmar, with the death toll exceeding 1,000. The quake's epicenter struck near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and raising concerns of further casualties.

The military-led government of Myanmar faces challenges in relief operations due to ongoing civil conflict, complicating access to affected regions. Despite the chaos, international aid, including assistance from China and Russia, is being mobilized to support rescue efforts.

Neighboring Thailand also reported fatalities and structural damage, emphasizing the quake's far-reaching impact. The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is further exacerbated, drawing global attention and urgent calls for aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025