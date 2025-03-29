Devastating Earthquake Strikes Myanmar Amidst Civil Strife

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake has wrought devastation across Myanmar, with the death toll exceeding 1,000. The quake's epicenter struck near Mandalay, causing widespread destruction and raising concerns of further casualties.

The military-led government of Myanmar faces challenges in relief operations due to ongoing civil conflict, complicating access to affected regions. Despite the chaos, international aid, including assistance from China and Russia, is being mobilized to support rescue efforts.

Neighboring Thailand also reported fatalities and structural damage, emphasizing the quake's far-reaching impact. The humanitarian crisis in Myanmar is further exacerbated, drawing global attention and urgent calls for aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)