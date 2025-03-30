Diplomatic Steer: Trump and Noboa Set Strategic Alignments

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa convened in Florida ahead of Ecuador's crucial run-off election. The duo discussed potential military cooperation, including the possibility of a U.S. base in Ecuador, reflecting Trump's commitment to tackling narcotics and enhancing regional security.

Noboa, 37, aims to fulfill his campaign promise to curb rampant drug-related violence, a stance that aligns with Trump's anti-fentanyl agenda. Noboa's recent actions have included deploying military forces domestically and seeking bilateral trade deals, akin to agreements with other South American nations.

The meeting's timing suggests strategic electoral nuances, as Noboa's presidency grapples with both domestic crime and international partnerships. The alignment with Trump, despite his waning influence globally, may impact Noboa's election prospects against his leftist opponent, Luisa Gonzalez.

