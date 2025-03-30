Gaza's Eid of Sadness: Survival Amid Conflict

As violence continues between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a bleak Eid al-Fitr, a traditionally joyous holiday. The occasion is marred by food shortages and safety concerns, as civilians struggle to find peace in the besieged region.

Outdoor prayers were held amidst ruins, a stark contrast to the usual family gatherings and children's celebrations. "It's the Eid of Sadness," said Adel al-Shaer, mourning the loss of 20 family members killed in airstrikes, symbolizing the deep personal losses experienced by many.

Israel resumed its offensive against Hamas after a ceasefire fell apart earlier this month. The ensuing bombings have resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement within Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

