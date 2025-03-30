Gaza's Eid of Sadness: Survival Amid Conflict
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr with a somber mood. Food scarcity and a lack of safety overshadow this typically joyful festival. Many mourn the loss of loved ones due to Israeli strikes, as the humanitarian crisis deepens in the war-torn region.
As violence continues between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza are enduring a bleak Eid al-Fitr, a traditionally joyous holiday. The occasion is marred by food shortages and safety concerns, as civilians struggle to find peace in the besieged region.
Outdoor prayers were held amidst ruins, a stark contrast to the usual family gatherings and children's celebrations. "It's the Eid of Sadness," said Adel al-Shaer, mourning the loss of 20 family members killed in airstrikes, symbolizing the deep personal losses experienced by many.
Israel resumed its offensive against Hamas after a ceasefire fell apart earlier this month. The ensuing bombings have resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement within Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Stalemate: Hostages and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Conflict
Starmer Leads Global Call for Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Holi Celebration Erupts into Violence in Dwarka's Goyla Dairy: A Colorful Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies Amid Drone Assaults: Ceasefire Talks Hang in Balance
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in South Kivu as Conflict Displaces Over 850,000 People, Half of Them Children