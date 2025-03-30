Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad: Scams, Development, and Bihar's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked RJD leader Lalu Prasad over his alleged involvement in multiple scams and neglect of Bihar's development. Shah claimed the NDA is committed to Bihar's progress and criticized Prasad for prioritizing family interests. Promises of major developmental projects were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopalganj(Bihar) | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:28 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad: Scams, Development, and Bihar's Future
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accusing him of involvement in multiple scams while neglecting Bihar's development needs.

At a rally in Gopalganj, Shah emphasized that the NDA, both at the Centre and state levels, is dedicated to Bihar's progress, contrasting it with what he described as Prasad's focus on personal and familial gains.

An iconic project is the development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', with the promise of making Bihar flood-free in five years, showcasing comprehensive plans for the state's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025