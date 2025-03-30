Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad: Scams, Development, and Bihar's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accusing him of involvement in multiple scams while neglecting Bihar's development needs.

At a rally in Gopalganj, Shah emphasized that the NDA, both at the Centre and state levels, is dedicated to Bihar's progress, contrasting it with what he described as Prasad's focus on personal and familial gains.

An iconic project is the development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', with the promise of making Bihar flood-free in five years, showcasing comprehensive plans for the state's future.

