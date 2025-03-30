Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad: Scams, Development, and Bihar's Future
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked RJD leader Lalu Prasad over his alleged involvement in multiple scams and neglect of Bihar's development. Shah claimed the NDA is committed to Bihar's progress and criticized Prasad for prioritizing family interests. Promises of major developmental projects were also highlighted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accusing him of involvement in multiple scams while neglecting Bihar's development needs.
At a rally in Gopalganj, Shah emphasized that the NDA, both at the Centre and state levels, is dedicated to Bihar's progress, contrasting it with what he described as Prasad's focus on personal and familial gains.
An iconic project is the development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', with the promise of making Bihar flood-free in five years, showcasing comprehensive plans for the state's future.
