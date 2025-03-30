Amit Shah Rallies for Bihar Polls: A Call for Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the clarion call for the impending Bihar assembly elections, urging the populace to bolster PM Narendra Modi by voting the NDA back to power. Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, he criticized the former 'jungle raj' under RJD's Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Shah lambasted the RJD leadership, accusing them of turning crime into an industry during their tenure. As a principal BJP strategist, he emphasized progress during the BJP-JD(U) alliance and assured that if the NDA wins, issues like annual floods would be addressed.

At the rally, Shah criticized Lalu Prasad for nepotism and scandals, while promoting the NDA's development agenda. He also discussed plans for a grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita. His two-day tour concluded with a meeting of NDA leaders, emphasizing unity in the coalition.

