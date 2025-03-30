Amit Shah Rallies for Bihar Polls: A Call for Change
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rallied in Bihar, urging voters to support the BJP-led NDA in upcoming assembly polls. He criticized the RJD's past rule as 'jungle raj' and promised development under Modi and Nitish Kumar. Shah highlighted the NDA's achievements and accused Lalu Prasad of nepotism and corruption.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounded the clarion call for the impending Bihar assembly elections, urging the populace to bolster PM Narendra Modi by voting the NDA back to power. Addressing a rally in Gopalganj, he criticized the former 'jungle raj' under RJD's Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.
Shah lambasted the RJD leadership, accusing them of turning crime into an industry during their tenure. As a principal BJP strategist, he emphasized progress during the BJP-JD(U) alliance and assured that if the NDA wins, issues like annual floods would be addressed.
At the rally, Shah criticized Lalu Prasad for nepotism and scandals, while promoting the NDA's development agenda. He also discussed plans for a grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita. His two-day tour concluded with a meeting of NDA leaders, emphasizing unity in the coalition.
