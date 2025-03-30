Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Blocked in West Bengal's Malda

A BJP delegation, led by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, was stopped by police from visiting Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district after recent communal clashes. The delegation's road blockade was dispersed with water cannons, amid accusations of police bias and internet suspensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:59 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Delegation Blocked in West Bengal's Malda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP delegation spearheaded by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar was barred by police from proceeding to the communal clash-stricken Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district. The stoppage occurred about 3 kilometers short of their destination at English Bazar, triggering tensions.

The police cited safety concerns, noting that while the situation had normalized since the Thursday clashes, caution was necessary. However, the delegation, joined by BJP MP Khagen Murmu, resorted to a brief road blockade in protest, intensifying the standoff with law enforcement.

The confrontation escalated when BJP activists, after breaching the first checkpoint at Sadullapur, faced police intervention. Officers employed water cannons to quell disruptions, as activists attempted to dismantle the second barricade. Accusations of political bias resurfaced, with Majumdar contending that the police acted more as TMC cadres than impartial enforcers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025