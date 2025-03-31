Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy After Embezzlement Conviction

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement and faced potential disqualification from running for public office. The court found her and others guilty of misusing EU funds, leading prosecutors to seek a five-year ban, which could impact her 2027 presidential campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:48 IST
Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy After Embezzlement Conviction
Marine Le Pen
  Country:
  France

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was convicted during an embezzlement trial, prompting her sudden departure from the Paris courtroom before the announcement of her political future.

The court found Le Pen alongside eight other former EU lawmakers and 12 parliamentary assistants guilty of embezzling EU funds. The presiding judge indicated that this conviction lays the groundwork for possible immediate bans from holding public office.

Prosecutors have recommended that Le Pen should face a five-year ban, a decision that could thwart her aspirations to run in France's 2027 presidential election, drastically altering the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

