Left Menu

Political Earthquake: Le Pen's Conviction Shakes French Far-Right

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, receiving a five-year ban from public office, which prevents her from running in the 2027 presidential election unless an appeal overturns the ruling. The verdict is a significant blow to Le Pen and could reshape the political landscape in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:28 IST
Political Earthquake: Le Pen's Conviction Shakes French Far-Right
Marine Le Pen

In a dramatic turn for French politics, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, resulting in a five-year ban from public office. This ruling, delivered on Monday, is a significant setback for Le Pen, who was a leading contender in polls for the 2027 presidential race. Her removal from the race is expected to ignite a debate about the judicial oversight of politics in France.

The National Rally party, led by Le Pen, was accused of misappropriating over 4 million euros from European Parliament funds to support France-based staff. The party, however, argued that these funds were used appropriately, questioning the narrow definition applied to the role of a parliamentary assistant. Judge Benedicte de Perthuis stated that Le Pen played a central role in this scheme, intensifying the impact of her conviction.

Political analyst Arnaud Benedetti described the conviction as a landmark moment in French politics, predicting a reshuffle, especially on the right. With Le Pen unable to run, 29-year-old RN President Jordan Bardella could step up as the party's candidate for the 2027 election, yet it remains uncertain if he possesses the political maturity to succeed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025