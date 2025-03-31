Political Earthquake: Le Pen's Conviction Shakes French Far-Right

In a dramatic turn for French politics, far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, resulting in a five-year ban from public office. This ruling, delivered on Monday, is a significant setback for Le Pen, who was a leading contender in polls for the 2027 presidential race. Her removal from the race is expected to ignite a debate about the judicial oversight of politics in France.

The National Rally party, led by Le Pen, was accused of misappropriating over 4 million euros from European Parliament funds to support France-based staff. The party, however, argued that these funds were used appropriately, questioning the narrow definition applied to the role of a parliamentary assistant. Judge Benedicte de Perthuis stated that Le Pen played a central role in this scheme, intensifying the impact of her conviction.

Political analyst Arnaud Benedetti described the conviction as a landmark moment in French politics, predicting a reshuffle, especially on the right. With Le Pen unable to run, 29-year-old RN President Jordan Bardella could step up as the party's candidate for the 2027 election, yet it remains uncertain if he possesses the political maturity to succeed.

