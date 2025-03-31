Seismic Shift in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced a major legal setback on Monday when a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds and barred her from public office for five years. This move effectively takes her out of contention for the 2027 presidential race, where she was a key contender according to opinion polls.

The court also handed Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, two of which are to be suspended and two under home detention, alongside a 100,000-euro fine. Her lawyer announced plans to appeal, although the office ban is already in effect, as per a prosecutor-requested provisional measure.

Le Pen, whose National Rally party holds sway in France, left the courtroom without commenting. Her allies criticized the ruling as an attack on democracy, while political opponents remain divided on the court's verdict. The development raises uncertainties about the future leadership of her party.

