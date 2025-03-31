Left Menu

Seismic Shift in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been banned from holding public office following a conviction for embezzlement. The court's decision prohibits her from running in the 2027 presidential race, marking a significant political turning point. Le Pen plans to appeal the ruling, which includes a four-year prison sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:41 IST
Seismic Shift in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced a major legal setback on Monday when a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds and barred her from public office for five years. This move effectively takes her out of contention for the 2027 presidential race, where she was a key contender according to opinion polls.

The court also handed Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, two of which are to be suspended and two under home detention, alongside a 100,000-euro fine. Her lawyer announced plans to appeal, although the office ban is already in effect, as per a prosecutor-requested provisional measure.

Le Pen, whose National Rally party holds sway in France, left the courtroom without commenting. Her allies criticized the ruling as an attack on democracy, while political opponents remain divided on the court's verdict. The development raises uncertainties about the future leadership of her party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025