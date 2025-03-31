Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Over Eid Greetings
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus exchanged Eid greetings. They discussed sending Pakistan's Deputy Premier to Bangladesh to discuss mutual interests. Sharif invited Yunus to visit Pakistan, and their diplomatic engagement reflects recent interactions at international forums.
- Bangladesh
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus exchanged Eid greetings over the phone, strengthening ties between the two nations.
In a diplomatic gesture, Sharif announced that Pakistan would send its Deputy Premier, Ishaq Dar, to Dhaka next month to discuss issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders previously met during the D-8 Summit and the UN General Assembly, signaling continued diplomatic engagement.
