Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Over Eid Greetings

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus exchanged Eid greetings over the phone, strengthening ties between the two nations.

In a diplomatic gesture, Sharif announced that Pakistan would send its Deputy Premier, Ishaq Dar, to Dhaka next month to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders previously met during the D-8 Summit and the UN General Assembly, signaling continued diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)