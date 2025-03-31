Le Pen's Political Trajectory Stumbles After Embezzlement Conviction

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally in France, encountered a significant political setback after a Paris court convicted her of embezzlement. The court's decision bars her from participating in the 2027 presidential race, reshaping her party's future dynamics and triggering a robust discussion about judicial oversight of political figures.

The ruling stems from allegations that Le Pen misappropriated European Union funds, resulting in a five-year prohibition from public office. As a result, her party may need to consider 29-year-old President Jordan Bardella as her potential successor for the upcoming election. Bardella criticized the ruling, calling it an attack on democracy.

This development fuels discussions on the influence of the judiciary in politics, with concerns about the impartiality of judges who apply strengthened anti-corruption laws enacted post-2016. Analysts argue that this decision could intensify distrust in the French justice system, complicating Le Pen's ambitions within a politically polarized environment.

