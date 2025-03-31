Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visits: A Push Against Naxalism and Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on anti-Naxal operations and security measures. With a goal to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, Shah will review operations and provide guidelines to support Modi's zero-infiltration border policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:28 IST
Amit Shah's Strategic Visits: A Push Against Naxalism and Terrorism
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for official visits to Chhattisgarh on April 4-5 and Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8. His agenda includes evaluating anti-Naxal operations and the security situation in these regions, as reported by reliable sources.

In Chhattisgarh, Shah will conduct a high-level review of ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives. Shah has set an ambitious target to eliminate the Naxal threat by 2026, encouraging Maoists to surrender and assuring government rehabilitation.

The Home Ministry's data reveals a significant decline in Naxal violence, from 16,463 incidents between 2004-14 to 7,744 between 2014-24. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents dropped drastically. These strides reflect Modi's strategy of decisive security engagement and fortification of border operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025