Amit Shah's Strategic Visits: A Push Against Naxalism and Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on anti-Naxal operations and security measures. With a goal to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, Shah will review operations and provide guidelines to support Modi's zero-infiltration border policy.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for official visits to Chhattisgarh on April 4-5 and Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8. His agenda includes evaluating anti-Naxal operations and the security situation in these regions, as reported by reliable sources.
In Chhattisgarh, Shah will conduct a high-level review of ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives. Shah has set an ambitious target to eliminate the Naxal threat by 2026, encouraging Maoists to surrender and assuring government rehabilitation.
The Home Ministry's data reveals a significant decline in Naxal violence, from 16,463 incidents between 2004-14 to 7,744 between 2014-24. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents dropped drastically. These strides reflect Modi's strategy of decisive security engagement and fortification of border operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Chhattisgarh
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Naxalism
- Security
- Operations
- Terrorism
- Modi
- Union Home Minister
ALSO READ
Kashmir Tensions: Security Forces Engage in Handwara Standoff
India, New Zealand decided to strengthen and institutionalise defence, security partnership: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Christopher Luxon.
Pakistan's Security Dilemma: Tackling Terrorism and Refugee Crisis
Rapid7 Expands Cybersecurity Footprint with New Innovation Hub in India
Security Forces Launch Search in Rajouri Forest