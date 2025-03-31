Amit Shah's Strategic Visits: A Push Against Naxalism and Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled for official visits to Chhattisgarh on April 4-5 and Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8. His agenda includes evaluating anti-Naxal operations and the security situation in these regions, as reported by reliable sources.

In Chhattisgarh, Shah will conduct a high-level review of ongoing anti-Naxal initiatives. Shah has set an ambitious target to eliminate the Naxal threat by 2026, encouraging Maoists to surrender and assuring government rehabilitation.

The Home Ministry's data reveals a significant decline in Naxal violence, from 16,463 incidents between 2004-14 to 7,744 between 2014-24. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist incidents dropped drastically. These strides reflect Modi's strategy of decisive security engagement and fortification of border operations.

