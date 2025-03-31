Diplomatic Engagement: Ishaq Dar to Visit Dhaka

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Dhaka next month, according to an announcement by the Bangladesh government. The visit was confirmed after an exchange of Eid al-Fitr greetings between leaders of the two countries.

Prime Minister Sharif extended well wishes to the people of Bangladesh during the auspicious Eid occasion and invited Nobel laureate Professor Yunus to Pakistan, signaling a potential future collaboration between the nations.

Yunus reciprocally sent greetings to Pakistan, as detailed in a statement from Sharif's adviser press wing. The leaders previously convened at the D-8 Summit in Cairo and the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

