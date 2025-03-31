Left Menu

US-India Military Tango: 'Tiger Triumph' Exercises Set Sail

India and the US are launching a 13-day joint military exercise focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief, named 'Tiger Triumph.' The exercise seeks to enhance coordination and interoperability between the two nations through the establishment of a combined coordination center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:38 IST
US-India Military Tango: 'Tiger Triumph' Exercises Set Sail
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are set to launch a 13-day tri-services military exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' on the eastern seaboard, with the primary goal of enhancing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities.

The fourth edition of 'Tiger Triumph' seeks to establish interoperability by developing joint standard operating procedures (SOPs) and forming a combined coordination center (CCC) between participating forces. The Indian Navy announced this key initiative on Monday, which promises to foster rapid coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces during crises.

The exercise will see participation from Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai, and Shakti, accompanied by helicopters and P8I aircraft. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will contribute units from the 91 Infantry Brigade and the 12 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, with the Air Force deploying C-130 aircraft and MI-17 helicopters. The US will be represented by Navy ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson. The culminating event will be a closing ceremony aboard USS Comstock in Visakhapatnam on April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025