US-India Military Tango: 'Tiger Triumph' Exercises Set Sail

India and the United States are set to launch a 13-day tri-services military exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' on the eastern seaboard, with the primary goal of enhancing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) capabilities.

The fourth edition of 'Tiger Triumph' seeks to establish interoperability by developing joint standard operating procedures (SOPs) and forming a combined coordination center (CCC) between participating forces. The Indian Navy announced this key initiative on Monday, which promises to foster rapid coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces during crises.

The exercise will see participation from Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai, and Shakti, accompanied by helicopters and P8I aircraft. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will contribute units from the 91 Infantry Brigade and the 12 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, with the Air Force deploying C-130 aircraft and MI-17 helicopters. The US will be represented by Navy ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson. The culminating event will be a closing ceremony aboard USS Comstock in Visakhapatnam on April 13.

