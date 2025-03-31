Judicial Independence Under Threat in Le Pen Case

The High Council of the Judiciary in France has issued a stern warning against intimidating actions directed at magistrates involved in Marine Le Pen's legal case, underscoring the gravity of preserving judicial independence.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party, faced a five-year prohibition from public office due to an embezzlement conviction, sparking intense reactions from her supporters.

The council expressed deep concern over these reactions, cautioning that they could jeopardize the autonomy and the impartiality required of a fair judicial process in a democratic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)