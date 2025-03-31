U.S. Tariff Retaliation Looms on Unfair Trade

The White House announced plans to levy reciprocal tariffs against nations that the U.S. perceives as engaging in unfair trade practices. This move, expected to be formally announced by President Donald Trump, aims to address trade imbalances.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that any nation treating the American populace unfairly should anticipate facing tariffs as early as Wednesday. Despite inquiries, Leavitt refrained from providing detailed insights into the specific tariffs or affected countries.

In response to whether there will be exemptions for sectors such as agriculture, Leavitt confirmed there are 'no exemptions at this time,' highlighting the comprehensive nature of the impending trade measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)