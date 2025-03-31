U.S. Tariff Retaliation Looms on Unfair Trade
The U.S. plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on nations it views as treating it unfairly, as announced by the White House. President Trump is expected to reveal these measures soon, with no current exemptions for any sectors, including agriculture, according to spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
- Country:
- United States
The White House announced plans to levy reciprocal tariffs against nations that the U.S. perceives as engaging in unfair trade practices. This move, expected to be formally announced by President Donald Trump, aims to address trade imbalances.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt emphasized that any nation treating the American populace unfairly should anticipate facing tariffs as early as Wednesday. Despite inquiries, Leavitt refrained from providing detailed insights into the specific tariffs or affected countries.
In response to whether there will be exemptions for sectors such as agriculture, Leavitt confirmed there are 'no exemptions at this time,' highlighting the comprehensive nature of the impending trade measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as US-Houthi Conflict Disrupts Global Trade
Currency Markets Stirred by Trade Policy Shifts: Dollar and Euro in Focus
China's Economic Tug-of-War: Navigating Trade Tariffs and Domestic Demand
China's Trade Deal Setback Threatens U.S. Meat Exports
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Trade Tensions