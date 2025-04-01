Controversial Deportation of Venezuelan and MS-13 Gang Members Sparks Legal Debate
The Trump administration deported alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members to El Salvador, raising legal challenges. The use of the Alien Enemies Act for deportations was blocked by a court order. Critics question the criteria for determining gang membership, while the White House defends its process.
Over the weekend, the Trump administration deported alleged Venezuelan and MS-13 gang members to El Salvador, claiming national security concerns, as confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The controversial move, involving 17 alleged criminals, came under scrutiny due to a legal challenge questioning the gang member determination process, commonly using the Alien Enemies Validation Guide.
Critics, including the ACLU, have argued the process is flawed, with the federal court previously blocking deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, as the administration seeks to lift the order.
