Promising Signs: Trump's Plan to Deregulate Digital Assets
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed optimism about the Trump administration's plans to deregulate digital assets, calling the initial steps encouraging. She emphasized the need for a careful approach to avoid financial risks while promoting economic growth and entrepreneurship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration's initial approach to deregulate digital assets has been met with optimism from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
In a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview, Georgieva described the planned deregulatory measures as 'quite encouraging,' pointing out past instances of excessive regulation hindering economic growth.
Georgieva emphasized that deregulation must be handled carefully to avoid financial risks, highlighting the administration's apparent focus on balancing regulation levels effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
