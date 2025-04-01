Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University PhD candidate, has decided to leave the U.S. due to fears of detention and threats to his safety following his participation in pro-Palestinian protests. Taal's visa has been revoked amid accusations from the Trump administration that he supports Hamas, a claim he denies.

The administration's crackdown on foreign protesters, particularly pro-Palestinian activists, has sparked a series of legal battles and condemnations from rights advocates who argue the actions conflate criticism of Israel with antisemitism. These moves have led to revoked visas and detentions.

Several cases highlight the situation, including legal challenges by activists who have been arrested but deny any connection to militant groups. Legal efforts to halt deportations continue, with some temporary court rulings offering reprieves to those detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)