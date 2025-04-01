India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties Amid Renewal Efforts
India and China marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with congratulatory messages exchanged by leaders. The celebration comes as both nations aim to refresh their bilateral ties, which faced strain due to recent military tensions in eastern Ladakh.
On Tuesday, India and China commemorated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship, signaling a willingness to renew ties after a period of tension. Leaders from both nations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, exchanged congratulatory messages marking the occasion.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized the significance of the date and noted that both countries share histories as ancient civilizations, are major developing nations, and stand as integral members of the Global South. Guo highlighted the importance of collaboration as both nations navigate pivotal stages of modernization.
This anniversary arrives amidst ongoing efforts to mend diplomatic relations, which were strained following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that lasted over four years, marking a fresh attempt to strengthen ties moving forward.
