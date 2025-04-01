Left Menu

India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties Amid Renewal Efforts

India and China marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations with congratulatory messages exchanged by leaders. The celebration comes as both nations aim to refresh their bilateral ties, which faced strain due to recent military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:32 IST
India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties Amid Renewal Efforts
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

On Tuesday, India and China commemorated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship, signaling a willingness to renew ties after a period of tension. Leaders from both nations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, exchanged congratulatory messages marking the occasion.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized the significance of the date and noted that both countries share histories as ancient civilizations, are major developing nations, and stand as integral members of the Global South. Guo highlighted the importance of collaboration as both nations navigate pivotal stages of modernization.

This anniversary arrives amidst ongoing efforts to mend diplomatic relations, which were strained following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that lasted over four years, marking a fresh attempt to strengthen ties moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025