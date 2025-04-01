Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Comments on India's Northeast

Gaurav Gogoi criticizes India's weakened foreign policy after Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus claims his country as the 'only guardian of the ocean' in the region, urging China to extend its influence. This has sparked controversy in India, particularly regarding implications for the northeastern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:07 IST
Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Comments on India's Northeast
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharply-worded statement, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed dismay over the perceived decline in India's foreign policy strength, particularly highlighted by recent remarks from Bangladesh's top advisor.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus described his nation as the 'only guardian of the ocean' and urged China to increase its economic presence in the area. This statement has been met with concern by Indian lawmakers, especially as it suggests strategic challenges for India's northeastern states.

The situation has provoked responses from multiple political figures, including Assam's Chief Minister, who emphasized the need to explore alternative routes for the Northeast, bypassing the vulnerable 'Chicken's Neck' corridor. Yunus's comments are seen as undermining India's sovereignty and require careful diplomatic handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025