Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Comments on India's Northeast

In a sharply-worded statement, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed dismay over the perceived decline in India's foreign policy strength, particularly highlighted by recent remarks from Bangladesh's top advisor.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus described his nation as the 'only guardian of the ocean' and urged China to increase its economic presence in the area. This statement has been met with concern by Indian lawmakers, especially as it suggests strategic challenges for India's northeastern states.

The situation has provoked responses from multiple political figures, including Assam's Chief Minister, who emphasized the need to explore alternative routes for the Northeast, bypassing the vulnerable 'Chicken's Neck' corridor. Yunus's comments are seen as undermining India's sovereignty and require careful diplomatic handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)