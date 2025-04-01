Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath: A Monk at Heart in the Political Arena

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an interview, emphasized that politics is not his full-time pursuit, despite being speculated as a future prime minister. Emphasizing his role as a yogi, Adityanath dismissed reports of differences with BJP leaders and underscored his service to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clarified that politics is not his lifelong vocation, despite some portraying him as India's future prime minister. Speaking to PTI, Adityanath downplayed any differences with the BJP's central leadership, affirming his commitment to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing rumors of receiving unique support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Adityanath cited the organization's backing for anyone dedicated to the nation, churching for the good of Bharat. His primary role, he stated, remains with BJP's mission in the state.

When questioned about his legacy, Adityanath humorously remarked on the insignificance of being remembered personally, urging that one's work should define their identity instead. His closing thoughts related religion's higher purpose to politics, asserting that societal welfare arises when both are bolstered by genuine commitment rather than self-interest.

