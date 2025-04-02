Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Democratic Stand Against Trump's Agenda

In a historic display of endurance and protest, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker sustained a marathon speech in the Senate, surpassing 21 hours. This rare oration underscored Democratic resistance to President Trump's sweeping policies, including proposed cuts to Social Security.

Booker's endless rhetoric aimed to reveal the threats facing American democracy and the urgency with which action is needed. Alongside highlighting these crucial issues, he invoked civil rights struggles, urging Americans to engage more creatively and persistently in their advocacy against current policies.

The remarkable feat, among the longest in Senate history, positions Booker as a rising Democratic leader. His message of hope, perseverance, and resistance echoes in his call for kindness and community solidarity against divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)