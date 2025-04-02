Left Menu

Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Democratic Stand Against Trump's Agenda

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker captivated the Senate with an extended speech opposing President Trump's initiatives. Lasting over 21 hours, Booker highlighted potential threats to American democracy and stood against proposed cuts to Social Security. His endurance resonated widely, marking him a prominent Democratic figure against the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:30 IST
Cory Booker's Marathon Speech: A Democratic Stand Against Trump's Agenda
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic display of endurance and protest, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker sustained a marathon speech in the Senate, surpassing 21 hours. This rare oration underscored Democratic resistance to President Trump's sweeping policies, including proposed cuts to Social Security.

Booker's endless rhetoric aimed to reveal the threats facing American democracy and the urgency with which action is needed. Alongside highlighting these crucial issues, he invoked civil rights struggles, urging Americans to engage more creatively and persistently in their advocacy against current policies.

The remarkable feat, among the longest in Senate history, positions Booker as a rising Democratic leader. His message of hope, perseverance, and resistance echoes in his call for kindness and community solidarity against divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025