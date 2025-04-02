Visa Revocation Sparks Controversy for Costa Rican Nobel Laureate
Former Costa Rican President and Nobel Prize recipient Oscar Arias claimed his U.S. visa was revoked after he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump. Arias likened Trump's actions to those of a 'Roman emperor' on social media, prompting speculation about the political implications and repercussions of his statement.
In a surprising development, former Costa Rican President and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Oscar Arias announced that the United States had rescinded his visa. The action came weeks after Arias had openly criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him on social media of acting like 'a Roman emperor.'
The decision to revoke Arias' visa has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions in political circles, with experts pondering the motivations behind this diplomatic move. Arias himself has been a prominent figure in international diplomacy and his remarks about President Trump drew significant attention.
While U.S. officials have not made a public statement regarding the visa revocation, the incident raises questions about the balance between free speech and international relations. Meanwhile, Arias stands by his comments, citing a commitment to speaking out against what he perceives as authoritarian tendencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics
Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing, Sitharaman's rebuff to Opposition's criticism in Rajya Sabha.
Vendetta Politics: Union Minister Kumaraswamy's Land Battle
Karan Johar Defends 'Nadaaniyan' Amid Criticism
Finance Minister Defends 'Make in India' Amidst Opposition Criticism