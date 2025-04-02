Left Menu

Transformative Changes Proposed for Anganwadi Workers and Child Welfare

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, and Children has recommended sweeping changes to improve the welfare of Anganwadi workers, transform Anganwadis into child-friendly centers, and address malnutrition. Led by MP Digvijay Singh, the committee urges policy updates, including doubled honorarium for workers and more inclusive benefits for pregnant women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:15 IST
Transformative Changes Proposed for Anganwadi Workers and Child Welfare
Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, and Children, chaired by Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, has released its report, advocating significant improvements for the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Key proposals include doubling the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and establishing an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.

The committee also recommends transforming Anganwadis into 'Saksham Anganwadis,' aimed at combating malnutrition, and filling over 200,000 vacancies by 2025. Singh emphasizes the need for a caste census to map anemia and malnutrition, proposing a national mission to eradicate these issues by 2032.

Further recommendations include revising the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to benefit all pregnant women, increasing the allowance to a minimum of Rs 6,000, and evaluating the POSHAN tracker app to assist Anganwadi workers. A special committee has been suggested to address the crisis for displaced women and children in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025