Transformative Changes Proposed for Anganwadi Workers and Child Welfare

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, and Children, chaired by Senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, has released its report, advocating significant improvements for the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Key proposals include doubling the honorarium for Anganwadi workers and establishing an Anganwadi Worker Welfare Board.

The committee also recommends transforming Anganwadis into 'Saksham Anganwadis,' aimed at combating malnutrition, and filling over 200,000 vacancies by 2025. Singh emphasizes the need for a caste census to map anemia and malnutrition, proposing a national mission to eradicate these issues by 2032.

Further recommendations include revising the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to benefit all pregnant women, increasing the allowance to a minimum of Rs 6,000, and evaluating the POSHAN tracker app to assist Anganwadi workers. A special committee has been suggested to address the crisis for displaced women and children in Manipur.

