Parliament Convenes: Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Intense Scrutiny

As Parliament resumes today, all eyes are on the legislative agenda as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is poised to push the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025 forward. The bill promises revisions to the Waqf Act of 1995, seeking to improve the regulation of waqf properties in the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also set to address modifications made by the Rajya Sabha to the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2024, which touch upon several key financial regulations, including the Reserve Bank of India Act and the State Bank of India Act. Meanwhile, other ministers will lay essential papers pertinent to their ministries' work.

The political temperature is high as both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition's INDIA bloc have used whips to ensure their MPs attend these crucial sessions. The Waqf Bill, already a point of contention, will be a highlight of today's session, following Question Hour. This contentious bill is expected to spark extensive debate, lasting up to eight hours and potentially more.

In preparedness for the discussions, opposition parties have vocally criticized the Waqf Bill. Key meetings among INDIA bloc leaders highlight the strategic maneuvering around the proposal, which aims to address longstanding challenges in managing waqf properties, including redefining the legislative framework and emphasizing greater technological integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)