Controversy Erupts as Waqf Amendment Bill Heads to Lok Sabha

As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, opposition leaders warn BJP allies like JD(U) and TDP of facing blame for their support. Amidst allegations of hypocrisy, the bill aims to address issues in Waqf property management, promising reform and stricter regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:17 IST
JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha has sparked warnings from opposition parties to BJP allies, particularly the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under Chandrababu Naidu. Concerns have been raised that backing the bill could lead to political accountability for these parties.

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, highlighted the reliance of the government on allies like Nitish Kumar to pass the bill despite lacking a majority in the Lok Sabha. Kishor criticized such support, suggesting it contradicts the alleged pro-Muslim stance of these leaders and might cast a shadow upon them in historical assessments.

Amid this political tension, the TDP has issued a whip for all its MPs to attend the session where the bill will be tabled. The bill, introduced for discussion after Question Hour, proposes amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995 to tackle longstanding issues of mismanagement and improve the administration of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

