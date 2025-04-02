YSRCP's Stance Against Waqf Amendment Bill

In a significant political move, YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy announced on Wednesday that the party intends to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The YSRCP, with its four members, is gearing up to present a united front against the bill during its parliamentary discussion.

This development indicates that the YSRCP is prepared to voice its concerns when the bill is debated and put to a vote in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)