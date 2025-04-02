Left Menu

YSRCP's Stance Against Waqf Amendment Bill

YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy has declared that the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The YSRCP, which holds four seats in the Lok Sabha, plans to voice its objections as the bill is brought up for discussion and a vote in Parliament on Wednesday.

In a significant political move, YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy announced on Wednesday that the party intends to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The YSRCP, with its four members, is gearing up to present a united front against the bill during its parliamentary discussion.

This development indicates that the YSRCP is prepared to voice its concerns when the bill is debated and put to a vote in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

