Israel Expands Gaza Military Campaign: Seizing Control Amid Conflict

Israel is intensifying its military campaign in Gaza, aiming to capture large areas and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, following a major Hamas-led attack. The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with a focus on displacing Hamas and securing Israeli territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:53 IST
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of ongoing hostilities, Israel has announced an expansion of its military operations in the Gaza Strip. The defense minister confirmed plans to seize large areas within the region to dismantle terrorist networks.

The offensive is a direct response to a deadly assault by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, which resulted in around 1,200 Israeli deaths and the capture of more than 250 hostages. With the campaign underway, Israel aims to secure territory and dismantle terror infrastructure.

This intensified conflict has led to devastating losses, with over 50,000 Palestinians reported dead by Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel claims to have eliminated around 20,000 militants but has yet to provide evidence for these figures, illustrating the complex and tragic reality of this ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

