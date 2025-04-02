Land Reform Sparks Debate Over Religious Rights in India

The Indian government on Wednesday introduced a controversial bill in parliament to reform the management of waqf properties, lands set aside exclusively for Muslim use. The proposed legislation seeks to include non-Muslim members in waqf boards and allows the government to determine ownership of disputed properties.

This move has drawn criticism from Islamic groups and opposition lawmakers who accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of undermining Muslim property rights. Tensions run high, as the bill comes against a backdrop of accusations against Modi's administration for anti-Islamic policies.

The bill's fate will be decided by a parliamentary vote, as concerns over religious and property rights loom in a country set to have the world's largest Muslim population by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)