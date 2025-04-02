Left Menu

Kerala's Division Over the Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

In Kerala, the CPI(M) and IUML express strong opposition to the Centre's Waqf Amendment Bill. Meanwhile, BJP pushes local MPs to support the bill, claiming it addresses issues in Munambam. Tensions escalate with protests and debates over communal and political implications of the legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political standoff in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have taken a firm stand against the Centre's contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. Both parties have vowed to oppose the legislation, arguing it is detrimental to minority communities.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has polarized political discourse in the state, with the BJP urging local MPs to back the bill, asserting it addresses specific local issues and is not community-targeted. Protests have erupted, led by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, against what they term as appeasement politics.

Critics of the bill, including opposition parties and leading Muslim organizations, describe it as unconstitutional. The legislation, which passed scrutiny with amendments, has been labeled by some as a litmus test for secularism in Parliament, spotlighting its broader socio-religious impact.

