Tejashwi Yadav vs. JD(U): A Political Tug-of-War in Bihar

In a heated exchange, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused JD(U) leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, of being aligned with the BJP. Yadav claims that the Chief Minister's face is being used as a front while JD(U) leaders loot the state.

In response, Rajiv Ranjan Singh labeled Tejashwi as an expert in misappropriating resources, challenging him to justify his wealth. Singh suggested that Tejashwi should share his 'skills' with the youth, questioning how he became a billionaire at such a young age.

Meanwhile, Singh has criticized Congress amid the debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. He insisted that JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar do not require guidance from Congress on secularism. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, signaling ongoing legislative discussions in Parliament.

