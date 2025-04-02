Waqf Amendment Bill Aims to Propel Muslim Community Development

In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi, voiced her support for the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday. She stated that the bill would contribute to the advancement of the Muslim community, emphasizing that it does not feature any provisions against Muslims, as reported by ANI. Andrabi further questioned the widespread poverty among Muslims despite substantial Waqf land holdings, suggesting better management and accountability could drive community growth.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. He critically examined the lack of utilization of India's extensive Waqf properties for the upliftment of Muslims through education, healthcare, skill development, and income generation. Rijiju pointed out that India boasts the largest number of Waqf properties globally, yet they remain underexploited for the benefit of the poor Muslim population.

Rijiju also highlighted an increase in both the number and income of Waqf properties, emphasizing the need for their optimal use. Along with the amendment bill, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, was also introduced for legislative consideration. Previously presented in Lok Sabha in August, the Waqf Amendment Bill, now reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties by addressing past shortcomings and leveraging technology to refine management processes.

