Netanyahu's Defiant Visit Highlights Hungary's ICC Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a significant visit to Hungary, defying an international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes during the conflict in Gaza. Netanyahu's four-day stay underscores his strong ties with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who supports him despite the ICC's accusations.

The ICC has charged Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas' military chief with crimes against humanity. Allegations include the use of starvation as a warfare tactic and targeting civilians, all of which Israeli officials deny. Orbán's defiance presents a broader challenge to international law as Hungary considers its stance on ICC membership.

Human rights groups have criticized Hungary's willingness to host Netanyahu, insisting it undermines the rule of law. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for Hungary to fulfill its ICC obligations. This situation adds to Orbán's contentious record regarding democracy and EU commitments, aligning with similar strategies employed by Netanyahu.

