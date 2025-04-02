Left Menu

Xavier Becerra Joins California Governor Race Amid Democratic Contenders

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:08 IST
Xavier Becerra
  • Country:
  • United States

Xavier Becerra, previously Secretary of Health in President Biden's administration, has thrown his hat in the ring for the California Governing race. His entry brings expansive government experience, including roles as California attorney general and a U.S. House member, to combat the state's affordability crisis.

In a state dominated by Democrats, the contest may transform if former Vice President Kamala Harris enters. Although she hasn't ruled out running, Becerra remains focused on addressing issues like housing costs while drawing inspiration from his immigrant parents' hard work and determination.

The Republican field includes Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who criticizes Democrats for ongoing crises. Becerra's tenure as California attorney general saw frequent clashes with the Trump administration, a legacy that might position him against conservative scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

