Suvendu Adhikari Rallies West Bengal Hindus for Ram Navami
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that around 1.5 crore Hindus are expected to participate in Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal. He urged Hindus to join in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of Hindu unity. Criticizing the CPI(M) for opposing such rallies, Adhikari also addressed their influence on Bengal politics.
In a statement on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared that approximately 1.5 crore Hindus are anticipated to take part in Ram Navami rallies throughout West Bengal on April 6. Speaking at a Youth Morcha rally in central Kolkata, Adhikari encouraged active participation, calling it a demonstration of Hindu unity.
Adhikari criticized the opposition, particularly targeting CPI(M), for not supporting Hindu interests, citing their disconnect with ground realities. He accused CPI(M) of focusing on issues like Palestine over local sentiments. "The CPI(M) will soon disappear from Bengal politics," he confidently predicted.
In a broader political context, Adhikari condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments against the BJP and highlighted issues with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He expressed solidarity with disenfranchised Muslims and praised Prime Minister Modi's initiatives to uplift Muslim women.
