Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Rallies West Bengal Hindus for Ram Navami

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that around 1.5 crore Hindus are expected to participate in Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal. He urged Hindus to join in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of Hindu unity. Criticizing the CPI(M) for opposing such rallies, Adhikari also addressed their influence on Bengal politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:59 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Rallies West Bengal Hindus for Ram Navami
Ram Navami
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared that approximately 1.5 crore Hindus are anticipated to take part in Ram Navami rallies throughout West Bengal on April 6. Speaking at a Youth Morcha rally in central Kolkata, Adhikari encouraged active participation, calling it a demonstration of Hindu unity.

Adhikari criticized the opposition, particularly targeting CPI(M), for not supporting Hindu interests, citing their disconnect with ground realities. He accused CPI(M) of focusing on issues like Palestine over local sentiments. "The CPI(M) will soon disappear from Bengal politics," he confidently predicted.

In a broader political context, Adhikari condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments against the BJP and highlighted issues with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He expressed solidarity with disenfranchised Muslims and praised Prime Minister Modi's initiatives to uplift Muslim women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025