Cyber Espionage Hits Polish Politics as Election Looms
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed that his Civic Platform party's IT systems have suffered a cyberattack. This incident heightens concerns over foreign interference in Poland's elections, as the nation remains vigilant against external threats, citing potential involvement from Russia, which has denied these allegations.
The Civic Platform party, led by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, experienced a cyberattack on its IT systems, Tusk announced on Wednesday. This occurrence raises alarms over potential foreign meddling in Poland's upcoming elections.
With a presidential election on the horizon, Poland is on high alert for possible sabotage. The country's pivotal role in supporting Ukraine could make it a target for Russian cyber activities, a claim that Moscow has rejected. Tusk stated on the social media platform X, 'Cyberattack on (Civic) Platform's IT system. Foreign interference in elections begins. Services point to an eastern trace.'
In recent months, Poland has faced several cybersecurity challenges. In March, a cyberattack targeted the Polish space agency, and in 2024, the state news agency was reportedly attacked, with Russia identified as the likely perpetrator, intensifying tensions ahead of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
